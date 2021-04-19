Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,832,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

