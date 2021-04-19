Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.36). Farmer Bros. posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,304. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

