Zacks: Analysts Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Apr 19th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($1.06). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

ZNTL stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,526. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $171,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $45,884,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,013 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

