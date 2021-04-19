$19.59 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post $19.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $20.75 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $93.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,438 shares of company stock worth $83,797. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 150,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,008. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

