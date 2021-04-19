Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4,086.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,514 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 218,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,777. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

