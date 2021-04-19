Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

