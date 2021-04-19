NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.72. The company had a trading volume of 219,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,255. The firm has a market cap of $312.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.41 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

