New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $499,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.54.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.79. 185,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

