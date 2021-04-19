Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 271 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.58. 12,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,358. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.