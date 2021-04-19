SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Decreased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $121.35. 14,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

