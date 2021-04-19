New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.45. 148,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.