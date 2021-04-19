Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Truist

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,857. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.