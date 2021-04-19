$0.01 EPS Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.85 million. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 14,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $479.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Accuray by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

