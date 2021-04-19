Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00008244 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.