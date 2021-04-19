Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.01. Methanex posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 970%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,019. Methanex has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

