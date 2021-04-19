Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 489 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,447. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

