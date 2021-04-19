TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 331 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $327.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $328.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

