CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $328.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

