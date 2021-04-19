saffron.finance Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $133.85 million and $5.32 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,490.80 or 0.02673811 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,021 coins and its circulating supply is 89,781 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

