Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of TSE:STLC traded up C$0.71 on Monday, reaching C$30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.02. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.96.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.