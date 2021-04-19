$555.33 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post $555.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $554.68 million to $556.50 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $372.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.48. 15,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,977. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

