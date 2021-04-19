Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTIV. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,470,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,108,000.

Shares of FTIV remained flat at $$11.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

