Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

BURBY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.78. 18,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,374. Burberry Group has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

