Truist Boosts Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $45.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.99. 24,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,433. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.