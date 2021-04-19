Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,586. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

