Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. 514,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,489,563. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

