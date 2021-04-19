PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. 257,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,838. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. PPD has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after buying an additional 209,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after buying an additional 457,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PPD by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.