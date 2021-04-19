Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLF. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 986,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,414,598. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

