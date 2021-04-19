Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.12 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.72. 132,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,403. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

