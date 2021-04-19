Accredited Investors Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 33.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $220.50. 12,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,999. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.56 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

