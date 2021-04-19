Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 560,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.93. 97,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,489. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

