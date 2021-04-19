ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38.56 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $504.46 million and $38.56 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004586 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.92 or 0.00279836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.00682908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,406.26 or 0.99439016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.54 or 0.00871418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

