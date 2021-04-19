Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0262 on Top Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $10,210.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,709.47 or 0.99983186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.02 or 0.00538446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.18 or 0.00391575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.35 or 0.00827993 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00132344 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

