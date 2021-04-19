First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 164,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,940. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 135.8% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 40,739 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in First Solar by 36.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in First Solar by 5.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,163 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

