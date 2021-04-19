American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Tower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

