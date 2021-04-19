Short Interest in LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Increases By 39.5%

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCMLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 77,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

