DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Update

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DTRK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. DATATRAK International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

