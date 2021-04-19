Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 40.7% in March

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.41. 12,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

