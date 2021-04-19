Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.20. 21,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,226. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $121.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

