0xcert Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $40,686.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00089802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.39 or 0.00646778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.36 or 0.06811431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00040973 BTC.

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

