-$0.56 EPS Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Sabre posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 350,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,093. Sabre has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

