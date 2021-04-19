RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.26 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $341.75 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.98 or 0.00419926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00160262 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00175809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001070 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

