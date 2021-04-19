uPlexa Hits 1-Day Volume of $69,632.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 70.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded up 125.4% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $69,632.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

