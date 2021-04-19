Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 105.8% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $4.17 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.41 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.01 or 0.00683793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,551.24 or 0.99696413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00872246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

