Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

KYMR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. 19,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,164,422.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

