TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

