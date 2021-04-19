Motco Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Motco raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 388,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,344. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

