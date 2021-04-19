Ade LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ade LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $215.35. 151,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

