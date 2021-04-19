Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $273.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

