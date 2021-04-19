CRA Financial Services LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,708. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $199.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day moving average of $175.59. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.